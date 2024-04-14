Croatia holds a parliamentary election Wednesday after dirty campaign involving top officials

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia holds an early parliamentary election Wednesday following a campaign that was marked by heated exchanges between the country’s two top officials. The ballot pits the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union, or HDZ, led by acting Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic against an alliance of centrist and left-leaning parties informally led by populist President Zoran Milanovic and his Social Democratic Party. If HDZ stays in power, the country would maintain relative political stability and continue on the pro-West and Pro-Ukraine course. An SDP win could put it on track for victory in the European Parliament elections in June and the presidential election in December.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.