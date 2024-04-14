Four people charged in the case of 2 women missing from Oklahoma

Four people are under arrest in the March disappearances of two women in Oklahoma. Veronica Butler, 27; and Jilian Kelley, 39, of Hugoton, Kansas, were driving through the Oklahoma panhandle to pick up Butler’s children for a March 30 birthday party in Kansas but never showed up. Investigators arrested four people on Saturday: Tad Bert Cullum, 43; Tifany Machel Adams, 54; Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44. All four were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree. Police have not yet found the missing women.

