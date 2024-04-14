Gene Herrick, AP photographer who covered the Korean war and civil rights, dies at 97

RICH CREEK, Va. (AP) — Gene Herrick, a retired Associated Press photographer who covered the Korean War and is known for his iconic images of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and the civil rights movement, died Friday. He was 97. In 1956, Herrick photographed Rosa Parks being fingerprinted for refusing to move to the back of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. That same year, Herrick captured an image of King smiling while being kissed by Coretta Scott King on the courthouse steps. Herrick joined the AP at age 16 during World War II and retired in 1970 to start a new career working with the developmentally disabled.

