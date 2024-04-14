Skip to Content
Hiker injured Northwest of Bump and Grind trail entrance requiring air rescue

By
today at 10:47 PM
Published 10:23 PM

A hiker is recovering after a rescue Saturday at the Bump and Grind Trial.

Firefighters were called out shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday. Moments later they arrived to the Northwest Trail Entrance in Palm Desert.

They said it was an inaccessible rescue and a Sheriff's Helicopter was able to fly the patient out to safety.

The hiker was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

