India’s national election will take place in phases over 44 days. Here’s why it takes so long

NEW DELHI (AP) — Nearly 970 million people are eligible to vote in India’s national elections that start Friday and will be held in phases until June 1. The sheer size of India’s population and the logistics of ensuring every voter can cast a ballot make for a daunting task. Results are to be announced June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third successive term. He will face off against a broad but flailing alliance of opposition parties that are struggling to challenge his appeal. Most surveys predict Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party will win comfortably, cementing him as one of the country’s most popular and consequential leaders.

