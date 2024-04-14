US highlights role helping Israel thwart Iran attack as Biden coordinates G7 condemnation of Tehran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is highlighting its role in helping Israel thwart an unprecedented aerial attack from Iran. And President Joe Biden on Sunday convened leaders of the Group of Seven countries in an effort to prevent a wider regional escalation and coordinate a global rebuke of Tehran. The U.S. assisted Israel in shooting down dozens of drones and missiles fired by Iran on Saturday. Israeli authorities said 99% of the inbound weapons were shot down without causing any significant damage. U.S. officials say that despite the high interception rate, Iran’s intent was to “destroy and cause casualties” and that if successful, the strikes would have caused an “uncontrollable” escalation across the Mideast.

By ZEKE MILLER and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

