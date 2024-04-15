A knife attack in Australia against a bishop and a priest is being treated as terrorism, police say
By MARK BAKER and ROD MCGUIRK
Associated Press
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police say a knife attack in Sydney that wounded a bishop and a priest during a church service as horrified worshippers watched online and in person was an act of terrorism. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy Tuesday after the stabbing at Christ the Good Shepherd Church that injured Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and a priest. Both are expected to survive. New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the suspect’s comments pointed to a religious motive for the attack. The teenager was known to police but was not on a terror watch list, Webb said.