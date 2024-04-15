AP Source: General Motors and Bedrock real estate plan to redevelop GM Detroit headquarters towers

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and real estate firm Bedrock will jointly study how to redevelop the automaker’s huge headquarters tower complex in downtown Detroit, a person briefed on the plans said. GM CEO Mary Barra and Bedrock Chairman Dan Gilbert plan to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the plan involving the Renaissance Center, the person said. The deal does not involve sale of the complex, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the plans have not been formally announced. The Renaissance Center is the icon of the city’s skyline and is shown often on sports television broadcasts. Gilbert’s company has been buying up properties downtown for many years.

