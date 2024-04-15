Horrified worshipers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — Horrified worshipers watched in person and online as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening. Three others were stabbed as people rushed to help. Police say there are no life-threatening wounds. A man was arrested. Hundreds of angry people hurried to the Orthodox Assyrian church and some clashed with riot police, with vehicles damaged. The church and local leaders have pleaded for calm. Authorities did not immediately report a motive for the attack. Australians are still in shock after a lone assailant stabbed six people to death in a Sydney shopping mall on Saturday.

By MARK BAKER and ROD MCGUIRK Associated Press

