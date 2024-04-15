Macron says the Olympic opening ceremony on the Seine could be moved to stadium for security reasons

French President Emmanuel Macron says the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics planned on the River Seine could be shifted instead to the Stade de France if the security threat is deemed too high. Speaking Monday to French media BFM-TV and RMC, Macron said France’s law enforcement forces will be mobilized at an exceptional level for the open-air event. But he added: “If we think there are risks, depending on our analysis of the context, we have fallback scenarios. There are plan Bs and plan Cs.” Macron said organizers could consider options including reducing the itinerary of the parade on the Seine or even to “repatriate the ceremony to the Stade de France” for a more conventional opening event.

