Ohio River near Pittsburgh is closed as crews search for missing barge, one of 26 that broke loose

A stretch of the Ohio River near Pittsburgh remains closed to maritime traffic as crews equipped with sonar look for a barge believed to have sunk over the weekend. The barge is one of more than two dozen barges that broke loose and floated down the river, striking a bridge and causing extensive damage to a marina. No injuries were reported and officials say no hazardous materials spilled into the river. Cmdr. Justin Jolley of the Coast Guard marine safety unit in Pittsburgh says he’s hopeful the river can reopen this week.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.