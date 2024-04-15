Salvage crews race against the clock to remove massive chunks of fallen Baltimore bridge

SPARROWS POINT, Md. (AP) — Salvage crews at the site of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge are using the largest crane on the eastern seaboard to remove sections of the wreckage and deposit them at a nearby processing yard. Over 1,000 tons of steel have been removed from the waterway so far as authorities work toward their goal of opening a temporary channel later this month that would allow more commercial traffic to resume through Baltimore’s port. Crews are also working to remove some containers from the cargo ship Dali before lifting steel spans off its bow and refloating the vessel. It will then return to the Port of Baltimore.

