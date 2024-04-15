Second high-profile stabbing to rock Sydney in recent days is declared a terrorist attack

SYDNEY (AP) — A teenager has been accused of wounding a Christian bishop and priest during a church service in a second high-profile knife attack to rock Sydney in recent days. Authorities have declared the church attack an act of terrorism. The 16-year-old was overpowered by the shocked congregation at Christ the Good Shepherd Church after he allegedly stabbed the two clerics during a service on Monday night that was being streamed online. Video of the attack in the Orthodox Assyrian church spread quickly on social media and an angry mob converged on the church demanding vengeance. They hurled bricks and bottles at police, who temporarily barricaded the boy inside the church for his own safety. Several people including police officers required hospital treatment following the riot.

By MARK BAKER and ROD McGUIRK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.