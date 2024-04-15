The trial of a former Syrian general over alleged role in war crimes starts in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The trial of a former Syrian army general over his alleged role in war crimes committed in his home country started at a Stockholm court. Brig. Gen Mohammed Hamo, who is currently residing in Sweden, is charged with aiding and abetting crimes violating international law. The Associated Press obtained on Monday Hamo’s accusation sheet in which the prosecutor claims the 65-year-old — who was a brigadier general in the Syrian army between January 2012 and July 2012 — has participated in the warfare that “systematically included attacks carried out in violation of the principle of distinction, caution and proportionality,” adding that the attacks were “indiscriminate.” The trial at the Stockholm District Court is planned to last 18 days.

