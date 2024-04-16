Biden administration announces new partnership with 50 countries to stifle future pandemics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is launching a program that will help 50 countries identify and respond to infectious diseases, with the goal of preventing pandemics like the COVID-19 outbreak. U.S. government officials will work with the countries to develop better testing, surveillance, communication and preparedness for such outbreaks in those countries. A Biden administration official says work has already begun in Congo. The U.S. government is helping Congo with its response to an mpox virus outbreak, including with immunizations. The White House on Tuesday is releasing a website with the names of the countries participating in the program. Biden officials want 100 countries signed onto the program by the end of the year.

