Biden visits his Pennsylvania hometown to call for more taxes on the rich and cast Trump as elitist

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden has made a nostalgic return to the house where he grew up in working-class Scranton, kicking off three days of campaigning across Pennsylvania by calling for higher taxes on the rich and casting Donald Trump as an out-of-touch elitist. When the Democratic president wasn’t trying to blunt the populist appeal of his Republican predecessor’s comeback bid, he appeared to savor his trip down memory lane. Biden is looking to gain ground in a key battleground state while Trump spends much of the week in a New York City courtroom for his first criminal trial. Biden heads to Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Philadelphia on Thursday.

