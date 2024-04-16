Former Michigan House leader and wife charged with misusing political funds

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed financial crimes against the former leader of the Michigan House and his wife. They’re accused of milking political accounts for travel, housing and other personal benefits while Lee Chatfield, a Republican, held the powerful post. Attorney General Dana Nessel says Chatfield’s Peninsula Fund was an “unregulated slush fund.” Defense lawyer Mary Chartier says she’ll fight the charges. Chatfield was speaker of the Michigan House in 2019 and 2020 when Republicans controlled the chamber. Two people who were senior aides to Chatfield were also charged last year with financial crimes.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ED WHITE Associated Press

