I-Team investigation: Section 14 correspondence

A News Channel 3 I-Team follow-up on the ongoing legal battle surrounding Section 14 in Palm Springs.

Last year, I-Team investigator John White brought you an in-depth look at the city's role in removing tenants, mostly minority families, from Agua Caliente Reservation land near downtown Palm Springs in the 1960s.

News Channel 3 is now in possession of correspondence released by the city, between its city attorney and the attorney for a group called "Section 14 Survivors."

One letter from the city attorney says the group had made demands upwards of $2 billion.

The city has offered to take steps to resolve the dispute that would include some direct payments, along with other steps like a cultural center.

News Channel 3 is going through the correspondence and will bring you another in-depth look at the dispute and efforts to resolve it in a future i-team follow-up report.