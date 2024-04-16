Maui Fire Department report on deadly wildfire details need for more equipment and mutual aid plans

HONOLULU (AP) — The Maui Fire Department says additional firefighting equipment like fire trucks or water tankers would have helped the agency fight the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century last August. Fire Chief Brad Ventura said Tuesday that fire crews used personal vehicles and even a moped to try to rescue residents Lahaina residents from the flames. The need for additional equipment is one of 17 recommendations in an after-action report produced for the department by the Western Fire Chiefs Association. The report details what went well when the department responded to the fires in Lahaina, Olinda and Kula. It also discusses improvements that can be made.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, REBECCA BOONE and CLAUDIA LAUER Associated Press

