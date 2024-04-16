Michigan Democrats win special elections to regain full control of state government
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats are back in full legislative control thanks to victories in two state House elections. Mai Xiong won the special election in the 13th District, which covers Warren and part of Detroit. Peter Herzberg won in the 25th District, which contains the cities of Wayne and Westland. Both candidates were favorites in the heavily Democratic districts. Michigan’s House has been deadlocked since November. Democratic leaders’ first priority is expected to be passing a state budget before their self-imposed July 1 deadline.