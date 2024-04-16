New York’s high court to hear case on abortion insurance coverage

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s highest court is set to hear a lawsuit that seeks to throw out a regulation requiring health insurance policies to cover medically necessary abortions. If successful, the case could jeopardize a similar state law. The Court of Appeals is set to take up the case Tuesday afternoon. The lawsuit was filed by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany and other church groups that argue that the regulation violates their religious rights. They are only challenging the state’s regulation, not the law, meaning the coverage will remain in place regardless of the case’s outcome. But if the Court of Appeals throws out the rule, attorneys in the case say the law could be challenged using a similar argument.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.