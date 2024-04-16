Parts of central US hit by severe storms, while tornadoes strike in Kansas and Iowa

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Strong storms have caused damage in parts of the middle U.S. and spawned tornadoes in Kansas and Iowa, including one that left two people hurt. The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday near the northeastern Kansas town of Richland. The twister reached speeds of up to 100 mph and was on the ground for about 20 minutes. No details about the two injuries were immediately available. A tornado also destroyed a barn in Iowa, and parts of western Missouri had wind damage. A Chicago-bound flight had to return to Kansas City International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a possible lightning strike.

