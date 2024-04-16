People with disabilities sue in Wisconsin over lack of electronic absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit in Wisconsin argues that voters with disabilities should be able to cast their ballots electronically and that failing to provide that option for the upcoming Aug. 13 primary and November presidential election is discriminatory and unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks to require that electronic absentee voting be an option for people with disabilities in Wisconsin, just as it is for military and overseas voters. Absentee ballots, including who can return them and where, have been a political flashpoint in swing state Wisconsin, where four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point.

