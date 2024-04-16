Several gun bills inspired by mass shooting are headed for final passage in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A series of gun safety bills introduced after Maine’s deadliest shooting appears to be headed toward final passage. The House followed the Senate on Monday in approving the governor’s omnibus gun safety bill that strengthens the state’s yellow flag law, boosts background checks for private gun sales and makes it a crime to recklessly sell a gun to a prohibited person. It also funds violence prevention initiatives and opens a mental health crisis receiving center in Lewiston. But more votes are necessary in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. Lawmakers are scheduled to wrap up their work on Wednesday.