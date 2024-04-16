Supreme Court questions obstruction charges brought against Jan. 6 rioters and Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is questioning whether federal prosecutors went too far in bringing obstruction charges against hundreds of participants in the Capitol riot. Former President Donald Trump also faces the same charge for his efforts to overturn his election loss in 2020. The justices heard arguments Tuesday over the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding in the case of Joseph Fischer, a former Pennsylvania police officer who has been indicted for his role in disrupting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory over Trump. Fischer is among 330 people facing that charge, which stems from a law passed 22 years ago in the aftermath of the Enron financial scandal. Next week, the justices will weigh whether Trump can be prosecuted at all.

