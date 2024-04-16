Tennessee judge set to decide whether a Nashville school shooter’s journals are public records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Whether the journals of a Nashville school shooter can be released to the public is going before a Tennessee judge after nearly a year of legal wrangling over who can participate in the case. Nashville police have said they will release the records once their investigation is complete. A group that includes news outlets and a state senator want the records released immediately. Meanwhile, a group of parents of students at The Covenant School that fought to be able to intervene in the case say the records should never be released. The different groups will present their sides Tuesday.

