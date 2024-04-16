Tensions rise in Australia after a bishop and priest are wounded in a knife attack in a church
By MARK BAKER and ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
SYDNEY (AP) — A teenager has been accused of wounding a Christian bishop and priest during a church service in a second high-profile knife attack to rock Sydney in recent days, leaving communities on edge, leaders calling for calm and a besieged church urging against retaliation.. The 16-year-old was overpowered by the congregation at Christ the Good Shepherd Church after he allegedly stabbed the two clerics during a service on Monday night that was being streamed online. The church said in a statement on Tuesday it “denounced retaliation of any kind.” Police stood guard around mosques in parts of Sydney on Tuesday after reports that text messages were circulating urging the Assyrian Christian community to retaliate against Muslims.