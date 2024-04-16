The Latest | UN chief calls for `urgent de-escalation’ in the Middle East

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for “urgent de-escalation” of hostilities in a phone conversation with Iran’s foreign minister following Tehran’s weekend attack on Israel. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that Guterres also called for “a renewed focus on bringing peace to the Middle East.” Dujarric said Guterres spoke to Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday. World leaders have urged Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles over the weekend in an unprecedented mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war. The attack happened less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building.

By The Associated Press

