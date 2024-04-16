Trump to meet with Polish president Duda as NATO leaders call for additional support for Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday in New York. The planned dinner comes as European leaders prepare for the possibility that Trump might win the November election and return to the White House. Leaders of NATO countries are especially concerned given Trump’s long history of critical comments about the key western alliance, even after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, is a NATO member. Duda, a nationalist whose term ends in 2025, has encouraged the United States to send additional funding to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression. Trump has spoken out against such funding.

