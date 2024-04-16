US Olympic committee strikes sponsorship deal to help athletes get degrees after they retire

NEW YORK (AP) — American Olympic athletes have a new place to turn to lock down college degrees and other skills for life after sports thanks to a partnership U.S. Olympic leaders unveiled with the Denver-based education company Guild. The deal between Guild, organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is designed to help the USOPC fulfill commitments to help athletes begin the next chapters of their lives after retirement. Guild says its online platform contains more than 250 offerings for U.S. athletes, including opportunities for undergraduate and graduate programs, certification programs and also career counseling.

