Venezuela closes embassy in Ecuador to protest raid on Mexican embassy there

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the closure of his country’s embassy and consulates in Ecuador in solidarity with Mexico in its protest over a raid by Ecuadorian authorities on the Mexican embassy in Quito. Ecuadorian authorities raided the Mexican diplomatic outpost April 5 on the orders of Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas, a convicted criminal and fugitive who was seeking asylum in Mexico. Maduro made the announcement during a meeting of the leaders of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

