Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to neglect in disappearance of boy

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A man who was caring for a 3-year-old Wisconsin boy when he vanished in late February has pleaded not guilty to a charge of chronic child neglect. Thirty-nine-year-old Jesse Vang entered the plea Tuesday during his arraignment in court. A judge on April 4 ordered Vang to stand trial on the neglect charge in the disappearance of Elijah Vue. Vang is the boyfriend of Elijah’s mother, Katrina Baur of Wisconsin Dells, who also has been charged with neglect. Elijah was last seen at Vang’s home in Two Rivers. Regular searches for the child have been conducted and are ongoing.

