10 detained in large-scale raid in Germany targeting human smuggling gang that exploits visa permits

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities conducted a large-scale raid against an international human smuggling gang early Wednesday, police said in a statement. More than 1,000 police officers searched dozens of homes, stores and offices across western and southern Germany and detained 10 suspects, including two lawyers. They’re accused of having illegally taken advantage of special German immigration rules reserved for skilled foreign workers to obtain residency permits for around 350 people, mostly Chinese nationals, in exchange for hundreds of thousands of euros. The suspect allegedly bribed immigration officers, set up fake companies, financed alleged residences and falsified alleged wage payments. Police said 147 alleged clients of the gang were also under investigation.

