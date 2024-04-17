8 ways to personalize your rental — and get your deposit back

Renters can personalize their living spaces for greater comfort and style without jeopardizing their security deposits. Removable wallpaper, rugs and curtains offer temporary yet impactful ways to add color and design. Upgrading cabinet hardware and light fixtures provides a budget-friendly refresh and elevates the overall feel of a room. Tech gadgets can customize your rental for greater convenience. Financial experts recommend keeping updates within a budget that includes saving for longer-term goals. Other keys are clear communication with the landlord and keeping a record of the changes you make. By following these tips, renters can transform their rentals into homes they can be proud of.

