Abu Ghraib military contractor warned bosses of abuses 2 weeks after arriving, testimony reveals

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A civilian contractor sent to work as an interrogator at Iraq’s infamous Abu Ghraib prison resigned within two weeks of his arrival and told his corporate bosses that mistreatment of detainees was likely to continue. Jurors saw the October 2003 email from the interrogator who worked for military contractor CACI during testimony Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by three Abu Ghraib survivors. The three are suing the Virginia-based company, which they allege shares responsibility for the mistreatment they endured at the prison. According to court testimony, CACI took no action after receiving the employee’s resignation, and abuses at Abu Ghraib continued for several months.

