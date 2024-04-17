British envoy says Israel is ‘making a decision to act’ as Iran vows to respond to any incursion

JERUSALEM (AP) — British Foreign Secretary David Cameron says Israel “is making a decision to act” in response to Iran’s missile and drone attack over the weekend. Iran’s president meanwhile warned that even the “tiniest” invasion of its territory would bring a “massive and harsh” response. He addressed an annual army parade which had been relocated from its usual route and was not carried live on state TV — possibly because of fears it could be targeted. Israel has vowed to respond to Iran’s unprecedented attack without saying when or how. Cameron and Germany’s foreign minister were in Israel on separate visits Wednesday. The two countries, which are close allies of Israel, have urged restraint.

By JULIA FRANKEL and NASSER KARIMI Associated Press

