Croatia’s ruling conservatives win parliamentary vote, but cannot rule alone

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s governing conservatives have won a highly contested parliamentary election, but without enough seats to rule alone. The ballot Wednesday pitted the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union led by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic against an alliance of centrist and left-wing parties informally led by populist President Zoran Milanovic and his Social Democratic Party. With about 80% of the vote counted, the state electoral commission said the HDZ won 61 seats in the 151-seat parliament. The SDP got 42 seats. Third is the far-right Statehood Movement with 13 seats, making the party the kingmaker of the vote.

