Cyberattack hits New York state government’s bill drafting office

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Legislature’s bill drafting office has been hit with an apparent cyberattack. The scope of the attack early Wednesday morning was not immediately clear but officials said the bill drafting system was down. The office is responsible for printing legislation for lawmakers at the state Capitol in Albany. The apparent cyberattack came as the Legislature is moving to finalize its state budget bills, though Gov. Kathy Hochul said the incident isn’t expected to dramatically delay the process. Hochul said she didn’t know if the cyberattack was politically motivated.

