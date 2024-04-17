Defense and security are on citizens’ minds before the EU Parliament elections, a survey finds

BRUSSELS (AP) — A survey has found Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is foremost in European Union citizens’ minds, with defense and security being key campaign issues ahead of June elections. At national level, the EU’s defense and security is mentioned first in nine countries, in contrast with sentiments five years ago when the last EU Parliament elections were held. The latest edition of the EU Parliament’s Eurobarometer said the economy and jobs, public health and climate change are also top concerns. The Eurobarometer published Wednesday also showed a surge of interest in the June 6-9 elections. Some 60% of respondents said they were interested in the elections, and 71% said they are likely to cast a ballot.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.