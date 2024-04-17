French police evict hundreds from abandoned Paris warehouse ahead of Olympics

PARIS (AP) — With the Paris Games 100 days away, police carried out a large-scale eviction at France’s biggest squat in the south of Paris. Authorities, including dozens of gendarmes, cleared out the makeshift camp at an abandoned bus company headquarters in Vitry-sur-Seine on Wednesday. It had become home to about 450 migrants, with images of the evictions quickly spreading across social media.

