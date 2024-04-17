French president calls for tougher sanctions against Iran as EU leaders gather for a summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is urging his European Union counterparts to ramp up sanctions against Iran. Concern is growing that Tehran’s unprecedented attack on Israel could fuel a wider war in the Middle East. His remarks Wednesday came as EU leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is also high on the agenda, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky joining online. As the unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel raises fears of a wider war, the leaders will warn that “the EU is ready to take further restrictive measures against Iran,” and specifically target its drones and missiles.

By LORNE COOK and SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

