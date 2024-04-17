Here’s why experts don’t think cloud seeding played a role in Dubai’s downpour

With cloud seeding, it may rain, but it doesn’t really pour or flood — at least nothing like what drenched the United Arab Emirates and paralyzed Dubai. Meteorologists say cloud seeding, although decades old, is still controversial in the weather community, mostly because it has been hard to prove it does very much. No one reports the type of flooding that on Tuesday doused the United Arab Emirates, which often deploys the technology to squeeze every drop of moisture from the sky. Meteorologists and climate scientists say it was forecast days in advance because they could see storms coming.

By SETH BORENSTEIN and BRITTANY PETERSON Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.