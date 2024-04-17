House’s Ukraine, Israel aid package moving ahead as Speaker Johnson fights to keep his job

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is forging ahead toward a vote later this week on a package of Ukraine funding that also includes Israel and Taiwan. But he is also facing a choice between potentially losing his job and advancing the aid for Ukraine. After agonizing over how to proceed for days, the Republican speaker texted GOP lawmakers that he will start a days-long push to hold votes on funding packages for Ukraine, Israel and allies in the Indo-Pacific, as well as several other foreign policy proposals. The decision to support Ukraine at all has angered conservatives in the House and given energy to a threat to remove him from the speaker’s office.

