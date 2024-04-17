Hundreds pay tribute to police officer shot dead 40 years ago from inside Libya’s UK embassy

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of people have attended a vigil in central London to commemorate the life of a police officer who was shot dead 40 years ago from inside the Libyan embassy. Constable Yvonne Fletcher, 25, was killed when men armed with submachine guns fired from the embassy’s windows, while she was policing a demonstration outside the building against the regime of then-Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. London’s Metropolitan Police has said there are currently no active lines of inquiry and the likelihood of finding further evidence remains low. However, it said the murder investigation will never be closed and any relevant new information that comes to light will be assessed and investigated further.

