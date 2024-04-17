Jill Biden says an agreement to let federal employee military spouses work from overseas is overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says allowing federal employee military spouses to work from overseas is a “national security imperative” that’s long overdue. The first lady hosted a White House ceremony on Wednesday at which top Defense and State department officials signed a memorandum of agreement to ease approvals of remote work arrangements for these employees under a federal teleworking program. It is part of Jill Biden’s work to support military and veteran families and was included in an executive order President Joe Biden signed in June. The first lady says it’s a moral obligation and national security imperative to help military spouses.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.