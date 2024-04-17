Kansas’ higher ed board is considering an anti-DEI policy as legislators press for a law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The board overseeing higher education in Kansas is considering banning state universities from requiring prospective students, potential hires and staffers seeking promotion to disclose their views on diversity initiatives. The new Kansas Board of Regents regents policy under consideration Wednesday would bar the universities from requiring DEI statements in applications for admission, hiring or promotion but doesn’t set penalties for violations. The board’s discussion comes as Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly faces pressure from the Republican-controlled Legislature to put a similar policy into state law. Kelly has until Friday to act on a bill approved by lawmakers that does that and allows fines of up to $10,000 for violations.

