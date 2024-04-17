The desert nation of UAE records its most rain ever, flooding highways and Dubai’s airport

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates was attempting to dry out from the heaviest rain the desert nation has ever recorded. The deluge flooded out Dubai International Airport and disrupted flights through the busy hub. State media said the rain surpassed anything documented since 1949. That’s before crude oil was discovered in the energy-rich nation then part of a British protectorate. Rain also fell in Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, but was acute across the UAE. More than 5.59 inches of rain fell, while the yearly average in Dubai is 3.73 inches. Dubai International Airport acknowledged the flooding left limited transportation options and said the recovery would take time.

