The U.N. rights chief says eastern Congo’s escalating violence is being forgotten by the world
By RUTH ALONGA
Associated Press
GOMA, Congo (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief says the world is forgetting the escalating violence in eastern Congo as conflicts continue in places like Ukraine and Gaza. He visited the region and called for peace and support for millions repeatedly displaced. Eastern Congo has long been overrun by more than 120 armed groups seeking to control the region’s rich resources as they carry out mass killings. About 7 million people are displaced, many beyond the reach of aid in one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. Some Congolese viewed the latest visit by a U.N. official with skepticism, saying they come and go with only promises.