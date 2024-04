A patron enjoying the patio of a local coffee shop had a close call Thursday morning when a car crashed through a wall.

The crash happened at around 6:50 a.m. on E Palm Canyon Drive and S Camino Real.

Police told News Channel 3 that the driver of the vehicle hit the wall as a result of trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

The patron suffered minor cuts as a result of some debris.

There were no arrests.