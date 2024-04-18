Cathedral City High School named a 2024 Distinguished School

A water balloon fight over at Cathedral City High School to celebrate being named a 2024 Distinguished School by the California Department of Education.

The Palm Springs Unified School District said a parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, donated $11,000 for a party for the students.

"They were so excited. our Principal Gamma Chavez said that some of them are calling it CC Chela. So this is our own little Coachella that we're having here today. So, they're really excited, as you can see, we have water sports, and we have all kinds of carnival food and regular games. so they are super, super excited," said Rosemarie Frontero, a work-based learning coordinator at CCHS.

The label of "Distinguished School" is given by the state based on various factors, from academics to enrichment programs and more.